With COVID-19 cases rising again, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday pointed out that though the state government has not yet decided to impose lockdown, it may be forced to take a call if the infection tally goes beyond a certain point.

"No decision yet and in all likelihood, we are not going ahead with imposing lockdown as we want to ensure that livelihood of people is not affected," Sangma said. He further asserted that the government is taking all precautionary measures and requesting people to be careful.

“As of now, things are very much under control and enough beds are available," he said further pointing out that government's focus will be on hospitalisation rate and the people who are in the ICU and those who require beds

The chief minister urged people to focus on two aspects. “One is vaccination, one must get vaccinated and number two is to follow protocols in terms of wearing masks and maintaining social distance as this is a very critical time."

“This is the time when the virus is spreading and the only way to ensure it does not affect you or your family is to follow the protocols and get vaccinated," Sangma said.

Booster dose and vaccination

The CM pointed out that several people have come forward to get the precautionary dose. “Our vaccination percentage in terms of the drive that has been going on has also crossed 70%. We are going aggressively in terms of our inoculation drive and are hopeful that we should be able to cover more and more population," Sangma said.

On Monday, the state logged two more COVID-19 related deaths and 70 fresh infections pushing the death toll to 1,487 and the tally to 85,304, a health official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

