Visiting Thailand? You may soon have to pay 300 Baht tourism tax – What it means for Indian travellers?

Thailand may finally roll out its long-discussed 300 baht (~ ₹820) tourism tax, a move that has been hanging in limbo for years. The country’s new Tourism and Sports Minister, Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, has now promised to bring the fee to life during his tenure.

The charge for “stepping onto Thai soil” – locally dubbed as “Kha Yeap Pan Din” — was reportedly set for a roll out by 2025 end by ex-minister Sorawong Thienthong, but he later backtracked.

The Thailand tourism minister has already directed agencies to start preparing public campaigns that explain exactly where the money will go, reported The Bangkok Post.

Thailand tourist tax: How much will you pay? The plan for imposing tourist tax was first mooted in 2020 and approved by the Cabinet for implementation in February 2023. Although the initial drafts of the plan had settled on varying rates for land and air entries, the final version is set to fix a flat fee of 300 baht for all.

As per the previous drafts, the rates were approved at 300 baht per person (~ ₹820) for arrivals by air and 150 baht (~ ₹410) for land or sea entries, reported The Bangkok Post.

When will the tourist tax start? Thailand plans to introduce the new tourist tax within four months of finalising its framework, with an official date for the same to be announced once all legal and technical details are in place.

Although there is no official date yet, a report by The Bangkok Post stated that the fee might not take effect until late 2026.

Why the tourist tax? As per reports – Artthakorn Sirilatthayakorn – while announcing the fee, said the proceeds fund insurance coverage for visitors as well as tourism infrastructure development.

