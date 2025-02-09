Visiting the Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru? Here’s a 5-point checklist

As the Aero India 2025 show is set to start at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday, February 10, thousands of aviation enthusiasts are expected to visit the mega event. The show will end on February 14.

For those who are planning to visit the Aero India show to witness the thrilling aerial displays, here are the five key points they should know –

1 - Pass Registration: Visitors must register on the official Aero India website under the "Visitor Registration" section. Three types of passes are available -- Business Pass, Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA) Pass, and General Visitor Pass.

Business Pass provides access to the exhibition, ADVA, and a car parking pass. Its prices are ₹5,000 for Indian nationals and USD 150 for foreigners (valid from Feb 10–12).

ADVA Pass offers access to the Air Display Viewing Area. Its prices are ₹1,000 for Indians and USD 50 for foreigners (valid from Feb 11–14).

General Visitor Pass: ₹2,500 for Indians and USD 50 for foreigners (valid on Feb 13–14).

2 - Parking Guidelines: Visitors having a parking pass must take Airport Road, cross the flyover at IAF Hunasemaranahalli, take a U-turn, and follow the service road to Gate No. 05. Exit must be done through Gate No. 05A via Reva College Junction.

For visitors without a parking pass, designated parking is available at GKVK Campus and Jakkur Airfield. They can take free BMTC shuttle buses to reach the venue.

3 - Route and QR Code: Visitors are advised to strictly follow the designated route mentioned in their QR code on their pass.

4 – Timings: The exhibition timings are from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily, featuring two air shows per day, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

5 - Security checks: Strict security measures have been put in place, with all visitors needed to carry a valid government ID proof for verification.