A new advisory was released on July 25 in Dehradun, emphasising the five-point plan of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour to halt the spread in Uttarakhand. COVID-19 instances are once again on the rise. R Rajesh Kumar, the director of the National Health Mission, issued the regulations and asked district administrations to enforce strict adherence to them, including social seclusion, mask wear, and hand sanitization.

According to the advisory from the Central government, vaccination coverage should be raised. It stated that all healthcare facilities should guarantee adequate availability of oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU beds, and essential medications for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It also added that the oxygen generation plants at the healthcare facilities must be operational.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to both private and public hospitals should be counted daily, and their health should be continuously observed, according to the advisory.

Patients with minor symptoms should first be kept at home alone, but their health must be closely watched so that they can be admitted to the hospital if necessary, it advised. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendations should be followed for COVID-19 testing. District-level COVID-19 sample testing should be intensified, and the maximum number of samples possible should be sent for RT-PCR testing., the advisory said.

It advised that patients with severe acute respiratory diseases or influenza-like illnesses should be tested for COVID-19 and have their information uploaded on the Integrated Health Information Platform. Fast testing facilities should be made available, and precautions should be taken if a community's fever cases tend to cluster.

Every patient whose RT-PCR test results are positive should send a sample to the Doon Medical College for genome sequencing. With 142 new infections recorded in the state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, there has been a recent spike in COVID-19 cases there. With 94 cases, Dehradun had the most, with Nainital coming in second with 15.

(With PTI inputs)