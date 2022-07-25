Visiting Uttarakhand? Check new COVID-19 advisory amid rise in infections2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 03:03 PM IST
A fresh set of COVID-19 advisory has been issued in Uttarakhand following the rise in infections.
A new advisory was released on July 25 in Dehradun, emphasising the five-point plan of testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour to halt the spread in Uttarakhand. COVID-19 instances are once again on the rise. R Rajesh Kumar, the director of the National Health Mission, issued the regulations and asked district administrations to enforce strict adherence to them, including social seclusion, mask wear, and hand sanitization.