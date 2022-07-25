Visiting Uttarakhand? Check new COVID-19 advisory amid rise in infections

Patients with minor symptoms should first be kept at home alone, but their health must be closely watched so that they can be admitted to the hospital if necessary, it advised. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommendations should be followed for COVID-19 testing. District-level COVID-19 sample testing should be intensified, and the maximum number of samples possible should be sent for RT-PCR testing., the advisory said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}