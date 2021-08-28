A major part of the road near Phakot on NH 94 has been washed out and the adjoining road has also developed cracks, causing continuous road breakage in Nagini. Heavy debris and boulders have come up at many places near Narendranagar, which are being tried to be removed by machines. On the other hand, due to the high traffic load on Chamba-Mussoorie road, there is a situation of jam.

