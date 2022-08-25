Visitors flock to Pench Tiger Reserve to see MP's Bagheera-a rare black panther

Rare black panther spotted in MP's Pench Tiger Reserve after 2 years. Black panthers are also known as the ‘Ghost of the jungle’ due to their rare appearance
The rare black panther has become a source of attraction for wildlife enthusiasts from across the country, a forest official told PTI on Thursday.
"The black panther has been spotted after a gap of two years. Since the last few days, tourists have spotted the nine-month-old black panther cub with its mother on trees, mountains and other areas of the Pench Tiger Reserve's Telia beat," Khavasa forest ranger Rahul Upadhyaya told PTI.
A rare black panther appeared in front of the people in the tiger reserve last time in July 2020. According to forest officials, the animal must have grown into a two years old feline. It was separated from its mother and was seen in the Khavasa forest area close to neighbouring Maharashtra.
The officials also informed that at that time, the black panther cub that was spotted now and the feline that was seen two years ago were siblings. First, the feline gave birth to two cubs, of whom one was of normal colour and the other one was black. The second time, she gave birth to four cubs, of whom one was black. The black panther that was born in the second litter has now become a centre of attraction for visitors.
It is worth noting, that people from West Bengal, Nashik, Mumbai and many other parts of the world are coming to the Pench Tiger Reserve to try their luck and get a glimpse of the Bagheera of Madhya Pradesh.
According to wildlife experts, it is a rare genetic mutation that gives the affected panther black colour. Under this mutation, their body produces black pigments in an excessive amount making their colour darker.According to National Geographic, only 11% of the total population of Panthers suffer from this genetic mutation.Black Panther is also popularly named the ‘Ghost of the jungle’, mainly because of its rare appearance and fiery eyes.
