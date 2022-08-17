Vistadome coach introduced in Janshatabdi express on Bhopal-Jabalpur route

Launched under the initiative of the MP Tourism Board, the vistadome coaches encompass huge windows and transparent roofs which allow the passengers to enjoy the surroundings. Passengers travelling in this coach would be able to rotate their seats by 360 degrees to get a holistic view of the natural scenery. A large number of people joined the launching ceremony of the dome coaches. The facility of wi-fi, GPS, and infotainment system in the coach will add to the luxury of passengers travelling in the city. A couple of additional facilities of multi-ties steel luggage shelf, snack table, lounge, microwave oven, coffee maker, and mini pantry car will ensure that tourists experience an indelible experience in their journey between Bhopal and Jabalpur.