Vistadome coach introduced in Janshatabdi express on Bhopal-Jabalpur route

The first of its kind in state, vistadome coach, was introduced on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route on Tuesday, to boost state tourism and enhance passenger experience. The train was flagged off by the State ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang from Rani Kamlapati Railway station
To introduce tourists with the beauty of marbles, waterfalls and forests of the state, Madhya Pradesh introduced its first vistadome coach in Bhopal-Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express on Tuesday.
The vistadome coach, the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, was introduced on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route. The train was flagged off by the State ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang from Rani Kamlapati Railway station.
On the occasion, Minister Vishwas Sarang expressed his will to travel in the vistadome coach of Janshatabdi Express. He further said that the result of the MP Tourism department's thoughtfulness is now visible on the ground. Luxurious and attractive coaches like vista dome will give a boost to tourism in the state. These coaches will provide all kinds of luxurious services to their passengers to ensure an enhanced experience of sightseeing all through their journey.
Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said that with this coach, tourists would be able to cherish the natural scenery of the hills, rivers, and nature between the two cities.
Launched under the initiative of the MP Tourism Board, the vistadome coaches encompass huge windows and transparent roofs which allow the passengers to enjoy the surroundings. Passengers travelling in this coach would be able to rotate their seats by 360 degrees to get a holistic view of the natural scenery. A large number of people joined the launching ceremony of the dome coaches. The facility of wi-fi, GPS, and infotainment system in the coach will add to the luxury of passengers travelling in the city. A couple of additional facilities of multi-ties steel luggage shelf, snack table, lounge, microwave oven, coffee maker, and mini pantry car will ensure that tourists experience an indelible experience in their journey between Bhopal and Jabalpur.
During their journey, tourists would be able to enjoy the sight of different tourist attractions of the state, that will include Bhimbhetka rock shelter in Obedullaganj(proposed), then Narmada river bank of Hoshangabad, Tawa Dam in Itarsi, Satpura National Park in Suhagpur(proposed), Panchmarhi hill station, Joteshwar Temple in Gotegaon, Madan Mahal fort, Bhedha Ghat famous for marble rock, Kanha and Bandhav National park
