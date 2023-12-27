As a blanket of fog engulfed the parts of national capital, the Vistara airline on Wednesday diverted multiple Delhi-bound flights to nearby airports citing bad weather conditions. The airline shared the diversion update through its social media handle and informed that the Delhi-bound flights from Patna, Guwahati, and Bangalore were diverted to Indore. The flight from Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai while the one flying from Chennai was diverted to the Jaipur airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Flight UK716 from Patna to Delhi (PAT-DEL) has been diverted to Indore (IDR) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Patna (PAT) at 2215 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara airline said in a statement.

The latest spate of diversions comes as the visibility conditions worsen in Delhi due to dense fog. On Tuesday as many as 12 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports following visibility issues in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi airport issues advisory In an advisory, the Delhi airport said while landings and take-offs will continue, the flights not compliant with CAT III (Category III) standards may face disruptions. The airport authorities asked the passengers to contact their airline to confirm their flight status.

"While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the advisory stated.

Aircraft adhering to CAT III standards boast sophisticated instrumentation and technology, enabling them to function effectively in situations characterized by poor visibility, such as dense fog. Flights that do not meet these compliance criteria may experience delays or cancellations, a precautionary measure undertaken to safeguard the well-being of both passengers and crew members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has issued an alert for multiple northern areas encompassing Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. According to the regional meteorological center, there is a forecast of dense to very dense fog in numerous locations within these regions, and in a few specific areas of Uttar Pradesh.

