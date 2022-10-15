Passenger on this flight finds a cockroach in his meal; here's what airline said2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 09:08 AM IST
- The airline responded to the passenger's complaint in a matter of 10 minutes and asked for more details.
Air travel is an expensive mode of travel for passengers, but is preferred as it cuts down the travel time, plus the services an airline provides. But what if services are not up to the mark? A Vistara airline passenger on 14 October said that he found a cockroach in his packed food. Posting on Twitter, Nikul Solanki, in his tweet wrote that there was a ‘small cockroach in Air Vistara meal.’