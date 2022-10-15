Air travel is an expensive mode of travel for passengers, but is preferred as it cuts down the travel time, plus the services an airline provides. But what if services are not up to the mark? A Vistara airline passenger on 14 October said that he found a cockroach in his packed food. Posting on Twitter, Nikul Solanki, in his tweet wrote that there was a ‘small cockroach in Air Vistara meal.’

In his tweet, he uploaded two picture, one of the idli sambar and another picture of Upma. The cockroach was found inside the Upma.

After the tweet was shared on Twitter, Vistara responded to the passenger's complaint in a matter of 10 minutes. The airline asked Solanki to send details of his flight to look into the matter and address it at the earliest.

Replying in a tweet, it wrote, "Hello Nikul, all our meals are prepared keeping the highest standards of quality in mind. Please send us your flight details over DM so we can look into the matter and address it at the earliest. Thank you."

After he posted his tweet, many twitter users blamed the airlines for such a service while some also found the image as fake.

One user wrote, “Very much expected from the airlines whose staff tear your bag and take the belongings and finally blame you to not keep valuable items in the check in baggage.. how come they know every thing from our hard earned money is valuable for us." Another wrote, “It is a common phenomenon to find foreign objects in inflight food items. The hygiene in flights is the worst, dangerous as well. Vistara should compensate the passenger if true." Some other wrote, “Damn, for the price they take , they should have put a large one. Jokes apart. I feel terrible for you. This should never happen."

Another wrote, “Something not right about this pic. Looks unreal," while some said, “that is a curry leave, oh my god how people are even believing this."

One passenger shared his experience on an IndiGo flight where he found a hair stand in his sandwich. Replying to Solanki, he wrote, “Even I found chicken hair inside my chicken Sandwiches. I shown to air hostess and even raised a complaint but they did not accept their mistake and just keep saying we follow highest standard. I was travelling with IndiGo6E. They just give 500 voucher to use in airlines"