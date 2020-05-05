Vistara asks senior staff to take up to 4-day each no-pay leaves in May, June

New Delhi: Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has asked its senior staff to take compulsory no-pay leaves for up to four days each in May and June to help the carrier conserve cash and reduce operational expenses.

The full service airline on Tuesday also said the monthly base flying allowance of pilots have been reduced to 20 hours during May and June, respectively, and their monthly reimbursement adjusted accordingly.

"With the latest lockdown extension until 17 May 2020, our operations continue to be suspended until the date, prolonging the period of no-revenues as well," the airline said in a statement.

"This decision does not impact 70% of Vistara staff including cabin crew, other frontline staff and junior corporate office employees," it added.

Indian airlines face a debilitating cash crunch due to grounding of flight operations following the government’s decision to initiate a lockdown to contain covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed over 251,595 lives globally.

Last month, Vistara had initiated salary cuts for its senior staff while implementing leave without pay for a section of its employees.

Airlines like SpiceJet, GoAir, AirAsia India, and Air India, besides Vistara, have initiated measures like salary cuts and leave without pay for their staff to contain escalating costs.

National carrier Air India Ltd has initiated as much as 10% salary cut for its employees, while GoAir has cut up to 30%. GoAir has also deferred salaries to a majority of its staff because of revenue constraints due to the lockdown imposed to contain covid-19 pandemic.

India's largest airline IndiGo has rolled back its proposed salary cut for April for a majority of its staff. All workers at the budget airline, barring senior executives who volunteered for pay cuts, will now receive their full salary for April.

