Vistara begins daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

Vistara commenced the operation of its daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat on Monday. With this, the airline is currently operating on four different routes of the Middle Eastern region
In the wake of rising passenger traffic from Middle East region, full service carrier Vistara began operation of its non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Vistara on Monday. This will be its fourth Middle East flight destination.
The inaugural flight took off from Mumbai at 8:00 pm and landed in Muscat at 9:35 pm. The fourth air route by the airline has been launched by the company, a joint-venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, in an effort to utilise the growing passenger volumes and demand from the Gulf countries. Before Muscat, Vistara airlines also began operations from Abu Dhabi and Jeddah in the Gulf city in last four months. Vistara also functions its daily flight between Dubai and Mumbai. Apart from middle east region, Vistara is also aiming to bolster connectivity to South Asian region as well. Recently, it launched 4x weekly direct flights between Pune and Singapore.
“The firm bilateral relationship and robust cultural and economic ties between India and states in the Gulf region have given great impetus to our growth plans, and our successful business on the other Middle Eastern routes is a testament to that," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.
He also added the flight operation would help the airline in establishing its footprint in the Middle East region.
Currently the airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, consisting of 41 Airbus A320, fivve Airbus A321 neo, Boeing 737-800NG and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.
Recently, the Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara airlines and Air India. This would make partner Singapore Airlines 25.1% partner in the merged company. The merger will make the airline one of the largest competitor in market, giving tough challenge to market leader Indigo. Tata will own 74.9% of the merged entity. The merged airline will operate a total of 218 planes and fly to 52 domestic and 38 international destinations.
