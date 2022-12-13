Vistara begins daily, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Muscat

The inaugural flight took off from Mumbai at 8:00 pm and landed in Muscat at 9:35 pm. The fourth air route by the airline has been launched by the company, a joint-venture between the Tatas and Singapore Airlines, in an effort to utilise the growing passenger volumes and demand from the Gulf countries. Before Muscat, Vistara airlines also began operations from Abu Dhabi and Jeddah in the Gulf city in last four months. Vistara also functions its daily flight between Dubai and Mumbai. Apart from middle east region, Vistara is also aiming to bolster connectivity to South Asian region as well. Recently, it launched 4x weekly direct flights between Pune and Singapore.