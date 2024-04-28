Following Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari's complaint about being “stranded" on a Vistara flight in Mumbai early in the morning due to “no ladder nor an airbridge," the airline released a statement, explaining that the delay lasted “12 minutes."

In her Instagram stories on Saturday, she posted a photo taken from her flight window showing the airport after her plane had just landed. Hydari wrote, “New lows everyday! No ladder nor an airbridge. While we watch the 12:10 a.m. airport circus. Stranded @vistara #mumbaiairportterminal2."

In its statement, Vistara has said: “We confirm that the deboarding of Vistara flight UK 876 operating from Hyderabad to Mumbai faced a delay of 12 minutes due to an obstruction in aligning the step ladder with our aircraft."

The statement further added, “The relevant authorities were immediately informed and corrective measures were taken. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers due to the same."

Aditi made her acting debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film "Prajapathi," but gained significant recognition with her role in the Hindi film “Yeh Saali Zindagi" (2011).

Her notable films include “Rockstar," “Murder 3," “Wazir," “Padmaavat," and “Sufiyum Sujatayum."

Hydari's upcoming project is a period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar." The series also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal. The web series is set to premiere on May 1.

