Vistara flights diverted to Ahmedabad, Jaipur from Delhi due to bad weather

Vistara on Saturday announced the diversion of Flight UK906, originally bound for Delhi from Ahmedabad to Ahmedabad itself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Flight UK954, travelling from Mumbai to Delhi, has been redirected to Jaipur. This adjustment came in response to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility at the Delhi airport.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi persists in the 'Very Poor' category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, commuters said that due to pollution, children are coughing. A localite, Rahul Sachdeva told ANI “I came here with my daughter for segway. The fun would have doubled if the pollution was less. We are having breathing issues due to pollution. Children are coughing."

The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings for various locations are as follows: Anand Vihar at 388, Ashok Vihar at 386, Lodhi Road at 349, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 366. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the lifting of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-3 in the national capital. However, he emphasized the government's commitment to enforcing Grap-1 and Grap-2 rigorously.

CAQM, a statutory body tasked with devising pollution control strategies, has opted to lift Stage III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region. This decision comes into effect immediately, reversing measures had been implemented since November 2, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The categorization of air quality is based on the air quality index (AQI), where 0 to 100 is deemed 'good,' 100 to 200 is 'moderate,' 200 to 300 is 'poor,' 300 to 400 is 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above is classified as ‘severe.’

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.