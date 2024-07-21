Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather
Vistara airline on July 21 said that flight from Amritsar to Mumbai (ATQ-BOM) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport. In a statement released by the ailrine, it said, Flight UK696 is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 12.15 hours.
