A Vistara flight (UK959) that had taken off from Delhi to land at Ahmedabad has been diverted to Udaipur today, due to bad weather conditions, the airlines said in a statement.

“Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am" Vistara took to Twitter to say.

Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am: Vistara pic.twitter.com/JrboISBcBx — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

In addition, a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad has been diverted back to Mumbai for the same reason.

“Flight UK939 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad(BOM-AMD) has been diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 09:00 am Please stay tuned for further updates," said Vistara.

#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK939 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad(BOM-AMD) has been diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 09:00 am Please stay tuned for further updates. — Vistara (@airvistara) January 30, 2023

Last week Vistara had announced to begin flights from Goa's new airport to Mumbai and Bengaluru from 14 Feb.

"Explore the tropical paradise where vibrant culture thrives amidst historical landmarks and laid-back beaches.

Now fly directly to North Goa from Bengaluru and Mumbai starting from 14-Feb-2023, book your tickets now: https://bit.ly/3iGM4xn," Vistara had tweeted.

Explore the tropical paradise where vibrant culture thrives amidst historical landmarks and laid-back beaches.

Now fly directly to North Goa from Bengaluru and Mumbai starting from 14-Feb-2023, book your tickets now: https://t.co/BergsmkVys pic.twitter.com/XESRVwBe1T — Vistara (@airvistara) January 17, 2023

Tata Sons, Vistara's parent company, is considering a merger with Air India. The company is currently working to obtain approval from nations where these flights are in operation.

In order to consolidate the resources of both airlines under a single name, the business is attempting to accelerate the merger process.

Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group. On November 29, 2022, the two companies made the merger of Air India and Vistara official.

The airline is 51:49 owned by Tata and Singapore Airlines. Singapore Airlines will own 25.1% of the combined company following the merger.