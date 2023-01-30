Vistara flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad diverted to Udaipur. Here is why1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:15 AM IST
In addition, a flight from Mumbai to Ahmedabad has been diverted back to Mumbai for the same reason
A Vistara flight (UK959) that had taken off from Delhi to land at Ahmedabad has been diverted to Udaipur today, due to bad weather conditions, the airlines said in a statement.
