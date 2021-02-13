Vistara flights from Mumbai to Male to open on March 3. Details Here

Vistara will open flights for the route between Mumbai and Maldives' Male from March 3 onwards under the air bubble arrangement formed between the two countries.
In a tweet, the airline company announced: Now, fly the new feeling to Maldives on India’s Best Airline. We are thrilled to announce our direct flights to Malé from Mumbai.
The airline will deploy its three-class A320neo aircraft on this route, said its press release.
The carrier's flights between Mumbai and Male would operate three times a week - Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.
The fares for the flights start at Rs: 17699
You can book tickets from the official website of the company
Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, special international flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 24 countries.