A Vistara Airbus A320-200 passenger aircraft

Vistara flights from Mumbai to Male to open on March 3. Details Here

1 min read . 12:29 PM IST

Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

Vistara will open flights for the route between Mumbai and Male from March 3 onwards under the air bubble arrangement formed between the two countries. The flights will be operational thrice a week.