Vistara gains International traction as Indian carriers continue to fly high
The three middle-eastern carriers - Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways - carry around 25,000 passengers daily to and from India. Here is where the opportunity lies for Indian carriers.
A total of 1.77 crore international passengers travelled to and from India in Q4 of 2023 (October to December). This was 9 per cent more than the previous quarter and 19 per cent more than the corresponding quarter in 2022. The numbers are also all-time best, beating the previous best of Q4CY19 by 5 per cent.