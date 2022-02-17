After a Vistara plane made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to a technical snag, aviation regulator DGCA said it is probing the incident, as per officials. The Amritsar-bound flight was carrying 146 passengers on board.

As per the official, that the aircraft suffered hydraulic power failure and landed back at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here at around 9.45 am.

Meanwhile, Vistara's official statement said, a technical snag was detected on flight UK 697 operating from Delhi to Amritsar. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the airport, the spokesperson said in a statement.

It was only a precautionary turn back and not an emergency landing, the airline spokesperson said

In the statement, Vistara also said that another aircraft was arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar that took off at 1330 hours post a technical inspection.

"Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority," the spokesperson said.

However, noting the incident to be an emergency landing, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it is probing the incident

