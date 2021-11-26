NEW DELHI: Full service airline Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, on Friday said it will resume international flights to Singapore from next week folowing the government's recent move to resume flights to the South East Asian nation under the bilateral air bubble agreement.

"Vistara...will be resuming flights between Singapore and Mumbai starting 29 November 2021. The flights will be operated under Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) that allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers," the airline said in a statement adding that it will operate its Airbus A320neo/A321neo aircraft for its Singapore flights.

As things stand, scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till 30 November, according to a notification by civil aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) last month.

However, special flights, repatriation flights and flights under air bubble agreements are allowed to operate.

India currently has air bubble agreements with as many as 30 countries, which includes the likes of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US, among the others.

Scheduled international flights, which have been suspended since the advent of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, could resume by the end of the year, civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal told reporters earlier this week.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.