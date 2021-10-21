Vistara airline is resuming hot vegetarian meals for its domestic economy class passengers replacing pre-packaged snacks that were being served since May last year due to the Covid rules, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. It also announced new sets of in-flight meals for all classes — economy, premium economy, and business — on its domestic network.

In August last year, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had permitted airlines to serve or sell pre-packed snacks, beverages, and meals on all domestic flights. In April this year, the aviation regulator asked airlines to serve meals only on domestic flights with over two hours’ journey.

Speaking to PTI, Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan today said the meal service was altered last year to reduce the time cabin crew spent on aisle and its interactions with customers.

The decision, he said, was based on a customer feedback that indicated they were not comfortable taking off their masks in-flight. “A large number of passengers preferred carrying pre-packed meals outside the flight with them," he said.

The official further informed the decision to serve hot meals now has come on the back of an improved pandemic situation and more and more passengers getting both doses. He said the airline observed from its recent customer survey that passengers are now more comfortable consuming meals on board.

"Therefore, from Thursday, we resumed serving hot meals in economy class for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks with a menu featuring customer favourites," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The in-flight menu for all classes will be refreshed every three days and will include several options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks that are customer favourites, the airline said in a statement.

“For instance, in Economy Class, breakfast options include Masala Uttappam, Medu Vada, Idli with sambar etc.; lunch and dinner options include Vegetable Biryani with Dal Makhani, Jeera Pulao with Chana Masala, and more; Masala Pao with Bhaji, Hot Garlic Vegetables with Noodles, etc. will be served as snacks on relevant flights," the statement said.

