Vistara starts operating on Mumbai-Jeddah route; see details her

Vistara starts operating on Mumbai-Jeddah route; see details her1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Vistara on 3 August said that it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.
Vistara on 3 August said that it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.
Vistara on 3 August said that it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.
Vistara on 3 August said that it has started operating flights on the Mumbai-Jeddah route three times per week.
The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 pm on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.
The inaugural flight between Maharashtra's capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 pm on Tuesday, the airline's statement noted.
The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.
The flight on this route will be operated using an A320neo aircraft, it mentioned.
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries."
Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India and presence of large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries."