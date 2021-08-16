Vistara to not use Afghanistan airspace for Delhi-London flights

Vistara to not use Afghanistan airspace for Delhi-London flights1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
- Vistara currently operates four weekly flights on Delhi-London-Delhi route
As Afghanistan fell into the hands of Taliban, Indian carrier Vistara has said that it will not operate its Delhi to London flights over the airspace of the country.
The decision was taken after Afghanistan airspace was declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport and transit flights have been asked to avoid it.
Vistara spokesperson said to news agency PTI, "We have stopped using Afghanistan airspace and are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow."
"We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff and aircraft," the spokesperson added. Vistara is not going to reduce the number of its Delhi-London flights.
Vistara currently operates four weekly flights on Delhi-London-Delhi route.
Meanwhile,Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul on Monday after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday night as the insurgents encircled the capital, capping a military victory that saw them capture all cities in just 10 days.
"The Taliban have won with the judgement of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," Ghani said after fleeing.
*With inputs from agencies
