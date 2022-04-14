Vistara will start flights connecting Coimbatore with Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru from next month, the airline said on Thursday.

"The airline will operate daily flights to the city (Coimbatore) from Delhi and Mumbai effective May 20 and May 27 respectively; and double daily connectivity from Bengaluru starting June 3," read a statement.

Coimbatore is the 31st city in the country to be connected with Vistara flights, it mentioned.

Prior to this, Vistara had announced a revision of its Delhi-Heathrow flight schedule and said that daily operations will ensue between the cities from 1 May.

There will be a flight to London leaving at 22:05 IST, with a return flight scheduled for 14:40 GMT.

Currently, Vistara flies to 40 destinations, including nine international ones.

A joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, Vistara had recently said the airline is looking to lease 787 planes to expand its overseas operations with the Indian government lifting a two-year-long ban on scheduled international flights.

Earlier, Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan had said that the airline is looking to ramp up its total staff strength to 5,000 by the year-end.

The airline, which currently has 50 planes, aims to have 70 planes by the end of 2023 after taking into account some aircraft that will be returned to lessors.