Vistara to start direct Delhi-Frankfurt flights from 18 Feb, bookings open now

Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday announced that it will start direct flights between Delhi and Frankfurt from 18 February, 2021.

The flights will operate twice per week via B787-9 aircraft, the carrier said in a statement.

Round trip fares will start at ₹53,499 for economy, ₹82,599 for premium economy, ₹149,899 for business, it added.

Bookings for these flights are now open and customers can book from either Visatara;'s website, via Vistara's apps or, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India had recommenced flights to and from Germany under the bilateral air bubble arrangement from mid-2020.

Meanwhile, Vistara said on Friday that the passengers could now directly search and book tickets on its flights using Google.

The passengers will not be directed to any other website while booking the tickets using the integrated 'Book on Google' feature, the airline said in a statement.

"We are sure that this new 'Book on Google' feature will enable an even more hassle-free experience and bring greater convenience to our customers," Vistara chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan said.

The airline said this new feature has been made possible through a technology partnership with Amadeus.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

