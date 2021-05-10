The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said Vistara in a statement
The booking for the flights is now open and the return fares start at ₹45,049 all-in
Indian carrier Vistara said on Monday it will start flights on the Delhi-Tokyo route from June 16 under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan.
The airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities, said its statement. The booking for the flights is now open and passengers can click here to book. The return fares start at ₹45,049 all-in.
During the last few weeks, the number of domestic air passengers per day have come down from the peak of more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 right now, according to the civil aviation ministry's data.
Similarly, international air traffic has also been affected by the second wave of the pandemic.
After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.
The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
