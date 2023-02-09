Vistara to start Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from 26 March. Details here
- Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai.
Vistara has announced the launch of its flight services from Mumbai to Mauritius starting from 26 March. Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai, as reported by PTI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×