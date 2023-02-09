Vistara has announced the launch of its flight services from Mumbai to Mauritius starting from 26 March. Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai, as reported by PTI.

These flights will run five times a week and will be catered with a long range A321 aircraft, which the airline inducted in its fleet recently, in a three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy), Vistara said.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer at Vistara said, “Vistara announces the addition of Mauritius to its constantly expanding global network. Besides being a popular tourist destination, Mauritius is an important business hub and home to many global financial institutions."

"This new route will further aid the growing traffic between the two countries," he added.

Apart from this, the airline had also earlier in January announced that it would start daily direct flights between Mumbai and Dammam from March 1. A320 neo aircraft would be deployed for the services on this route. In a statement, the airline had also added that it would resume its daily operations between Mumbai and Colombo from March 1 after a hiatus of nearly three years.

Kannan said that it expects that the airline will continue to expand and expects to have a total of 70 planes by mid-2024.

Recently, on 6 February, the company announced that it had become the first airline to add Airbus A321LR to its fleet. The company had said that the Airbus A321LR would open an array of possibilities as the company focuses on expanding its international network. “The A321LR aircraft has a total of 188 seats -- 12 in business, 24 seats in premium economy, and 152 in economy class, and come equipped with 4-way adjustable headrests, in-seat power/USB charging ports, in-flight entertainment system along with onboard Wi-Fi facility," the airline said.

Meanwhile, The Tata-Singapore Airlines-run Vistara is in the process of merging with Air India, which was acquired by the Tata Group in January last year.

(With inputs from PTI)