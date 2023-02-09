Vistara to start Mumbai-Mauritius flight service from 26 March. Details here

Recently, on 6 February, the company announced that it had become the first airline to add Airbus A321LR to its fleet. The company had said that the Airbus A321LR would open an array of possibilities as the company focuses on expanding its international network. “The A321LR aircraft has a total of 188 seats -- 12 in business, 24 seats in premium economy, and 152 in economy class, and come equipped with 4-way adjustable headrests, in-seat power/USB charging ports, in-flight entertainment system along with onboard Wi-Fi facility," the airline said.