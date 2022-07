Vistara's Bangkok-bound flight to Delhi landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on 5 July on a single-engine. The flight – Flt UK-122 (BKK-DEL) – Post Runway vacation Engine 2 was shut down for single-engine taxiing.

The airline said one of the engines had developed a "minor" electrical malfunction after the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

After vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1, DGCA officials said.

However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay, they said.

All passengers safely disembarked from the plane, they said.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said: “After landing in Delhi, while taxing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay."