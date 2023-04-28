Vistara's Sisira Kanta Dash to assume chief technical officer role in Air India from June1 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 06:30 AM IST
- Dash will take over the post from Arun Kashyap, who is leaving Air India shortly after a year in pursuit of other opportunities.
Sisira Kanta Dash, who presently serves as the head of engineering at Vistara, will be appointed as the Chief Technical Officer (Head of Engineering) at Air India in June of this year, ANI reported citing sources.
