Sisira Kanta Dash, who presently serves as the head of engineering at Vistara, will be appointed as the Chief Technical Officer (Head of Engineering) at Air India in June of this year, ANI reported citing sources.

According to sources, Dash will take over the post from Arun Kashyap, who is leaving Air India shortly after a year in pursuit of other opportunities.

The recruitment of a high-ranking official from Vistara to Air India may be an indication of the impending merger of the two airlines, which is currently awaiting regulatory clearance.

Earlier in February, Air India's CEO Campbell Wilson had said that the merger of Air India and Vistara must undergo regulatory clearance.

Wilson clarified that the regulatory approval process for the integration of Air India and Vistara involves three stages, with the first being competition clearance, the second being the perspective of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the third being the actual merger of the two companies.

"We are in the process of the first phase seeking clearance from the Competition Commission of India but in anticipation of this we are working together with some external parties to work on what are the areas of opportunity in an integrated business, what are the things that we need to focus on in the process of that integration and what would the end State look like once we have received clearance to actually embark on the integration process," he said.

Wilson further mentioned that the goal is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost carrier in the merged group.