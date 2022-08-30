Visually impaired MP man lands ₹47 lakh package from Microsoft2 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:12 PM IST
Yash Sonakia an engineering graduate from Indore who lost his sight to glaucoma at 8 bagged a ₹47 lakh job at Microsoft
Yash Sonakia, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from Madhya Pradesh, who suffers from a visual impairment received a job offer from IT giant Microsoft with a salary package of ₹47 lakhs per annum.