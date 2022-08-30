Yash Sonakia, a 25-year-old engineering graduate from Madhya Pradesh, who suffers from a visual impairment received a job offer from IT giant Microsoft with a salary package of ₹47 lakhs per annum.

Yash Sonakia earned his B Tech degree in 2021 from Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) which is a government-aided autonomous institute in Indore.

An official of the institute told PTI that the fresh graduate has received an offer from Microsoft for a salary package of ₹47 lakh.

Sonakia has accepted the offer from Microsoft. He will be working as a software engineer and will join the company's Bengaluru office soon, though initially he has been asked to work from home.

Yash Sonakia lost his eyesight to glaucoma when he was just eight years old.

Sonakia narrated his story of applying for a job at Microsoft. He said, "After completing my studies with the help of the screen-reader software, I started looking for a job and applied at Microsoft after learning to code. After an online examination and interview, I have been selected for the post of a software engineer in the company."

Yashpal, Yash Sonakia's father, runs a canteen in the city. He said that his son was diagnosed with glaucoma a day after his birth, due to which he had very little vision in his eyes.

He said, "My son lost his eyesight completely when he turned eight, but we didn't give up as he wanted to become a software engineer."

Yashpal got emotional about his son's achievement. He said “Yash is my eldest son and I also had dreams for him. His dream of becoming a professional software engineer has finally come true after a lot of struggle."

Yash got his initial education up to class 5 in a school for children with special needs. Later his father, Yashpal, enrolled him in a regular school, where one of his sisters helped him to study, especially maths and science.