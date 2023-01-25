Visva Bharati asks Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen to return ‘unauthorised’ Santiniketan land2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Visva Bharati has asked Amartya Sen to hand over parts of leased land in West Bengal's Santiniketan.
Visva Bharati has asked Nobel laureate and Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen to turn over a section of a land tract in West Bengal's Santiniketan that it claims the economist has been using in an "unauthorised" manner.
