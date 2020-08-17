Visva Bharati university closes after trouble over boundary wall

On Saturday miffed by the decision of Visva Bharati to call off "Poush Mela' from this year, a local traders' body prevented the university authorities from erecting a boundary wall along with the fair ground. The tension snowballed into large scale violence after 4,000 people assembled near the campus this morning and then entered ransacking some properties and pulling down one of the university gates built outside the ground using a JCB machine. On the basis of the suo moto complaint lodged by police eight persons have been arrested in connection with Monday's vandalism ," Shyam Singh, SP, Birbhum said. According to sources, Trinamool Congress MLA from Dubrajpur, Naresh Bauri, who is also a former student of Visva Bharati, was present when ransacking was taking place.