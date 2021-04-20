Vitamins, antivirals shortage piles woes on covid patients

On the other hand, industry observers said that monitoring the availability of favipiravir, for instance, has been a low priority for the government as the drug is not part of the government covid-19 clinical management guidelines even though doctors continue to use it to treat coronavirus infections. “Their data in the treatment of covid-19 is not very strong. There is not much evidence to show in good robust studies that it is a good drug, and in most countries also, it is not being used," Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, said about favipiravir at a press conference on Monday.