VITEEE Result 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Saturday declared the results for engineering entrance exam, VITEEE 2021. The results are available at the official website of the institute– vit.ac.in. Students can access their result by entering their application number and password at the official site.

VITEEE Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website - vit.ac.in

Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 - Results’ listed under Bulletin Board

Click on ‘VITEEE 2021 Results published. Click here’

Enter your application number, password, verification code and submit

The institute has informed the students that admission is only through online counselling. "We do not have agents/brokers/counsellors," a message on the site read.

The institute also said that it is the common counseling for admission to B.Tech. programme in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT.

Eligible candidates may select specific campus and programme during the counselling based on their ranking.

Candidates are advised to provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment, VIT said.





