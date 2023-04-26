VITEEE result 2023 declared; Check details here1 min read . 09:27 AM IST
- The VITEEE counselling for 2023 is tentatively scheduled to take place between April 26 and June 14, 2023.
The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the link for the VITEEE exam results on its official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
Students who took the BTech entrance exam can visit the website and view their results by entering their email ID and password on the portal.
Further information about the counselling process can also be found on the website. To get their VITEEE scorecard from the website, candidates should follow the instructions provided below:
1. Switch to the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in
2. Click on the VITEEE 2023 result link.
3. A new login page will appear.
4. Enter your registered Email ID and password
5. Access the result and download it
Candidates who have passed the VITEEE 2023 exam will be admitted to the BTech program through the counselling procedure.
The VITEEE counselling for 2023 is tentatively scheduled to take place between April 26 and June 14, 2023.
VIT will soon publish the complete counselling timetable, and students are urged to monitor the official website for the most up-to-date information.
Students who took the VITEEE 2023 exam with physics, chemistry, biology, English, and aptitude subjects, as well as those who attempted physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and aptitude (PCM) in VITEEE 2023, are qualified to enrol in one of the courses provided by VIT.
