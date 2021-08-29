Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has extended the deadline for making payments without additional amount under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme by a month till September 30. The deadline was originally scheduled to expire on August 31, 2021.

The deadline had been extended in June till August 31, 2021, but taxpayers have the option to make payments till October 31, 2021 with an additional amount of interest.

“As per the latest notification dated June 25, 2021, the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) has been notified as August 31, 2021. Further the last date for payment of the amount (with additional amount) under Vivad se Vishwas Act has been notified as October 31, 2021," Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Sunday.

“Considering the difficulties being faced in issuing and amending Form no 3, which is a prerequisite for making payment by the declarant under Vivad se Vishwas Act, it has been decided to extend the last date of payment of the amount (without any additional amount) to September 30, 2021. Necessary notification to this effect shall be issued shortly," the ministry further added.

The Finance Ministry clarified that there is no proposal to change the last date for payment with additional amount under the tax dispute settlement scheme. The deadline for this remains at October 31, 2021.

The Vivad se Vishwas scheme allows for settlement of disputed tax, interest, penalty or fees in relation to an assessment or reassessment order. Taxpayers can declare and settle the dispute by paying 100 per cent of the disputed tax amount and 25 per cent of the disputed penalty or interest or fee.

The taxpayer is granted immunity from levy of interest, penalty and institution of any proceeding for prosecution for any offence under the Income Tax Act in respect of matters covered in the declaration.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had informed the Parliament that over 1.32 lakh declarations covering tax disputes worth ₹99,765 crore has been filed under the VIvad se Vishwas scheme. The deadline for making a declaration under the scheme was March 31, 2021.

The government has received payments to the tune of ₹53,684 crore against tax disputes till August 9, and more is expected to come in based on the declarations already filed.

