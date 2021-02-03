Vivad se Vishwas scheme fetches 95,000 crore

NEW DELHI : Taxpayer interest in government’s offer to settle direct tax disputes under the ‘ Vivad se Vishwas ’ scheme has gone up further with the Income Tax department receiving requests for settling tax cases to the tune of ₹95,000 crores.

In the union budget for FY22 presented on Monday, the government had stated that over 110,000 taxpayers opted to settle tax disputes of over ₹85,000 crores. This has now risen to over 118,000 applications for settling the disputed amount of ₹95,000 crores, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody said in an interview.

This represents about 1,32,000 disputes, he said. Some taxpayers have disputes of similar nature over more than one assessment year.

Seeing the good response, the government has extended the scheme, which was to expire on 31 January, to end of February.

The scheme for direct tax disputes allows taxpayers to pay only the principal tax amount and enjoy a waiver of interest and penalty. The scheme covers direct tax cases barring those related to wealth tax, securities transaction tax (STT), commodity transaction tax (CTT) and the tax on online advertisements charged by the income tax department—equalization levy.

The amount getting settled is significant given it can more than adequately take care of the Centre’s entire fertilizer subsidy bill of over ₹79,500 crore estimated for the next financial year.

Bringing down the massive amount of pending disputes is a priority for the government. In 2019, the government rolled out a scheme called ‘Sabka Vishwas’ meant to settle past cases involving service tax and excise duty—the taxes which have now been subsumed into GST. That had led to the recovery of close to Rs. 28,000 crore.

Earlier, the government had raised the monetary threshold for the tax department to file appeals against tribunal and court orders at various levels upto the Supreme Court so that only large disputes or those involving questions of law get escalated. However, given the huge backlog, reducing litigation is a Herculean task. Official estimate at the time of launching the Vivad se Vishwas scheme was that there were 4,83,000 direct tax-related disputes pending at various fora involving tax dues of ₹9.32 trillion.

To reduce new disputes, the tax department tried to eliminate the discretion of officers and made assessments and appeals within the department and tribunals a faceless process using technology. Now, the effort is to establish a National Faceless Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Centre which will offer personal hearing through video-conferencing.

