Vivad se Vishwas scheme fetches 95,000 crore

Earlier, the government had raised the monetary threshold for the tax department to file appeals against tribunal and court orders at various levels upto the Supreme Court so that only large disputes or those involving questions of law get escalated. However, given the huge backlog, reducing litigation is a Herculean task. Official estimate at the time of launching the Vivad se Vishwas scheme was that there were 4,83,000 direct tax-related disputes pending at various fora involving tax dues of ₹9.32 trillion.