Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vivad Se Vishwas scheme helped govt gain 54,005 cr in taxes: CBDT chief

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme helped govt gain 54,005 cr in taxes: CBDT chief

Premium
CBDT chairman P. C. Mody
2 min read . 05:16 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The scheme has achieved its purpose. It has helped in settling disputes, which was the focus area, more than the collection of revenue, PC Mody said
  • He said opting for the scheme was the choice of the individual taxpayer

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has settled tax disputes in more than 133,000 pleas made under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, fetching 54,005 crore to the exchequer, chairman P. C. Mody said on Tuesday. This is more than a fourth of the 510,000 disputes that existed on 31 January 2020. If appeals by the tax department and the taxpayer over the same taxation issue is considered, the total disputes that have been successfully concluded, based on the 133,000 pleas received, touched 148,690 or more than 29% of the total disputes, according to data shared by the CBDT.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has settled tax disputes in more than 133,000 pleas made under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, fetching 54,005 crore to the exchequer, chairman P. C. Mody said on Tuesday. This is more than a fourth of the 510,000 disputes that existed on 31 January 2020. If appeals by the tax department and the taxpayer over the same taxation issue is considered, the total disputes that have been successfully concluded, based on the 133,000 pleas received, touched 148,690 or more than 29% of the total disputes, according to data shared by the CBDT.

Speaking in an interview, Mody said giving relief to so many taxpayers, including companies, state-owned enterprises and individuals, in a single scheme was a major achievement for the CBDT.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Speaking in an interview, Mody said giving relief to so many taxpayers, including companies, state-owned enterprises and individuals, in a single scheme was a major achievement for the CBDT.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The scheme has achieved its purpose. It has helped in settling disputes, which was the focus area, more than the collection of revenue," said Mody. Reducing tax litigation has been a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

View Full Image
The CBDT has in the last few years raised the monetary threshold for filing appeals at all forums to reduce cases getting escalated
Click on the image to enlarge

The CBDT has in the past few years raised the monetary threshold for filing appeals at all forums starting from appellate tribunals to the Supreme Court to reduce cases getting escalated. It has also withdrawn several appeals from courts.

Among the cases settled under the Vivad Se Vishwas scheme, 2,255 cases belong to central and state government-owned firms and of government agencies incorporated as boards. These accounted for receipts of 28,738 crore to the exchequer on settlement, a little more than half of the 54,005 crore received by the government under the scheme.

The total disputed tax covered by all the resolved cases is more than 1 trillion. The scheme required payments of only the principal amounts and waiver on interest and penalties. Private sector companies and individuals accounted for the remainder of the 133,000 pleas received,but the receipts to the exchequer on resolution of these cases is a notch below that of state-run companies at 25,267 crore, according to CBDT data.

Mody said opting for the scheme was the choice of the individual taxpayer. “This was a one-time scheme. Whoever wanted to take benefit of it has taken. Considering the outcome of past schemes, this has been quite a remarkable success," the CBDT chief said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

White House says over 28 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available this week

1 min read . 12:52 AM IST
Premium

Migrants trickle out of cities with rising curbs

2 min read . 12:33 AM IST
Premium

Medical parts cos pivot towards ventilators again

2 min read . 12:07 AM IST
Premium

Oxford halts dosing in trial of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine in children, teenagers

5 min read . 12:02 AM IST

However, one big challenge for the government is to deal with the remaining cases, a large number of which are of private sector companies and individuals and cumulatively account for a high amount of tax demand. In these 360,000 remaining cases involving a tax claim of 18.5 trillion, the normal administrative and judicial process will continue.

To a question on whether tax recovery will take place in those cases where the law permits, Mody said, “If recovery has to take place, it has to."

The CBDT chairman said that the tax authority will proceed as per law in these cases.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.