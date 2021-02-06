OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vivad se vishwas scheme nets 97,000 crores
This represents about 24.5% of the over five lakh long-pending cases before various judicial forums (Mint)
Vivad se vishwas scheme nets 97,000 crores

1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 12:07 AM IST Staff Writer

The response to the scheme is 15 times that of a similar offer to settle direct tax disputes launched in 2016 and the disputed tax amount getting settled now is 153 times that of the earlier scheme that settled 631 crore of disputed taxes

NEW DELHI : The government’s direct tax dispute resolution scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ has got requests for settling disputed tax amount worth 97,000 crores, said a government official.

This represents about 24.5% of the over five lakh long-pending cases before various judicial forums, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The response to the scheme is 15 times that of a similar offer to settle direct tax disputes launched in 2016 and the disputed tax amount getting settled now is 153 times that of the earlier scheme that settled 631 crore of disputed taxes. An even earlier scheme in 1998 had gathered 739 crore from a few thousand cases, the official said.

“The best part of the present Vivad se Vishwas scheme is that unlike its earlier ones, this scheme covers all appeals or special leave petitions till the Supreme Court pending as on 31 Jan 2020," the official said.

The scheme for direct tax disputes allows taxpayers to pay only the principal tax amount and enjoy waiver of interest and penalty. The scheme covers direct tax cases barring those related to wealth tax, securities transaction tax (STT), commodity transaction tax (CTT) and the tax on online advertisements charged by the income tax department—equalization levy.

