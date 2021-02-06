Vivad se vishwas scheme nets 97,000 crores

Vivad se vishwas scheme nets ₹97,000 crores1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 12:07 AM IST
The response to the scheme is 15 times that of a similar offer to settle direct tax disputes launched in 2016 and the disputed tax amount getting settled now is 153 times that of the earlier scheme that settled ₹631 crore of disputed taxes
NEW DELHI : The government’s direct tax dispute resolution scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ has got requests for settling disputed tax amount worth ₹97,000 crores, said a government official.
This represents about 24.5% of the over five lakh long-pending cases before various judicial forums, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Centre decides to induct 30 more pvt sector specialists as JS, Directors1 min read . 12:57 AM IST
Railway helps girl reach exam hall on time after brother's tweet1 min read . 12:50 AM IST
Biden’s minimum-wage proposal: When would it reach $15 an hour?4 min read . 12:39 AM IST
Joe Biden vows to 'act fast' on US stimulus amid weak January hiring3 min read . 12:38 AM IST
Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly
The response to the scheme is 15 times that of a similar offer to settle direct tax disputes launched in 2016 and the disputed tax amount getting settled now is 153 times that of the earlier scheme that settled ₹631 crore of disputed taxes. An even earlier scheme in 1998 had gathered ₹739 crore from a few thousand cases, the official said.
“The best part of the present Vivad se Vishwas scheme is that unlike its earlier ones, this scheme covers all appeals or special leave petitions till the Supreme Court pending as on 31 Jan 2020," the official said.
The scheme for direct tax disputes allows taxpayers to pay only the principal tax amount and enjoy waiver of interest and penalty. The scheme covers direct tax cases barring those related to wealth tax, securities transaction tax (STT), commodity transaction tax (CTT) and the tax on online advertisements charged by the income tax department—equalization levy.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.