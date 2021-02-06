Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Vivad se vishwas scheme nets 97,000 crores
This represents about 24.5% of the over five lakh long-pending cases before various judicial forums

Vivad se vishwas scheme nets 97,000 crores

1 min read . 12:07 AM IST Staff Writer

The response to the scheme is 15 times that of a similar offer to settle direct tax disputes launched in 2016 and the disputed tax amount getting settled now is 153 times that of the earlier scheme that settled 631 crore of disputed taxes

NEW DELHI : The government’s direct tax dispute resolution scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ has got requests for settling disputed tax amount worth 97,000 crores, said a government official.

The government’s direct tax dispute resolution scheme ‘Vivad se Vishwas’ has got requests for settling disputed tax amount worth 97,000 crores, said a government official.

This represents about 24.5% of the over five lakh long-pending cases before various judicial forums, the official said on condition of anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre decides to induct 30 more pvt sector specialists as JS, Directors

1 min read . 12:57 AM IST

Railway helps girl reach exam hall on time after brother's tweet

1 min read . 12:50 AM IST

Biden’s minimum-wage proposal: When would it reach $15 an hour?

4 min read . 12:39 AM IST

Joe Biden vows to 'act fast' on US stimulus amid weak January hiring

3 min read . 12:38 AM IST

This represents about 24.5% of the over five lakh long-pending cases before various judicial forums, the official said on condition of anonymity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Centre decides to induct 30 more pvt sector specialists as JS, Directors

1 min read . 12:57 AM IST

Railway helps girl reach exam hall on time after brother's tweet

1 min read . 12:50 AM IST

Biden’s minimum-wage proposal: When would it reach $15 an hour?

4 min read . 12:39 AM IST

Joe Biden vows to 'act fast' on US stimulus amid weak January hiring

3 min read . 12:38 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Vaccination drive picks up slowly

The response to the scheme is 15 times that of a similar offer to settle direct tax disputes launched in 2016 and the disputed tax amount getting settled now is 153 times that of the earlier scheme that settled 631 crore of disputed taxes. An even earlier scheme in 1998 had gathered 739 crore from a few thousand cases, the official said.

“The best part of the present Vivad se Vishwas scheme is that unlike its earlier ones, this scheme covers all appeals or special leave petitions till the Supreme Court pending as on 31 Jan 2020," the official said.

The scheme for direct tax disputes allows taxpayers to pay only the principal tax amount and enjoy waiver of interest and penalty. The scheme covers direct tax cases barring those related to wealth tax, securities transaction tax (STT), commodity transaction tax (CTT) and the tax on online advertisements charged by the income tax department—equalization levy.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.