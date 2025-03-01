Amid a row over US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berating Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Oval office, Indian filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri criticised Trump for his behavior with Zelenskyy.

He also said that President Trump doesn’t match Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of behavior.

In a post on social media platform X, Vivek Agnihotri said: “India is fortunate to have a seasoned, mature and dignified leader in @narendramodi. He consistently maintains control over his words and earns respect for India on the global stage. Regardless of what anyone say, @POTUS doesn’t quite match our @PMOIndia in terms of behavior, articulation, respect or dignity.”

The Friday’s blowup was the most heated public exchange of words between world leaders in the Oval Office in memory, as the usual staid work of diplomacy descended into finger-pointing, shouting and eye-rolling.

What Trump, Zelenskyy said during heated argument Trump and Vance berated Zelenskyy over the war in Ukraine, accusing him of not showing gratitude after he challenged Vance on the question of diplomacy with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Vance: “For four years, the United States of America, we had a president who stood up at press conferences and talked tough about Vladimir Putin, and then Putin invaded Ukraine and destroyed a significant chunk of the country. The path to peace and the path to prosperity is, maybe, engaging in diplomacy. We tried the pathway of Joe Biden, of thumping our chest and pretending that the president of the United States' words mattered more than the president of the United States' actions. What makes America a good country is America engaging in diplomacy. That's what President Trump is doing.”

Zelenskyy: “Can I ask you?”

Vance: “Sure. Yeah.”

Zelenskyy: “OK. So he (Putin) occupied it, our parts, big parts of Ukraine, parts of east and Crimea. So he occupied it in 2014. So during a lot of years — I'm not speaking about just Biden, but those times was (Barack) Obama, then President Obama, then President Trump, then President Biden, now President Trump. And God bless, now, President Trump will stop him. But during 2014, nobody stopped him. He just occupied and took. He killed people. You know what the --"

Zelenskyy: “Yes, but during 2014 'til 2022, the situation is the same, that people have been dying on the contact line. Nobody stopped him. You know that we had conversations with him, a lot of conversations, my bilateral conversation. And we signed with him, me, like, you, president, in 2019, I signed with him the deal. I signed with him, (French President Emmanuel) Macron and (former German Chancellor Angela) Merkel. We signed ceasefire. Ceasefire. All of them told me that he will never go … But after that, he broke the ceasefire, he killed our people, and he didn't exchange prisoners. We signed the exchange of prisoners. But he didn't do it. What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about? What do you mean?”

Trump: “You don't know that. You don't know that. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel.”

Zelenskyy: “I'm not telling you. I am answering on these questions.”

Trump: "You are in no position to dictate what we're going to feel. We're going to feel very good.”