Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor called out filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's claim that the former promoted foreign vaccines by taking money from the companies. Tharoor alleged that Agnihotri's assertions were ‘a cheap bid for publicity’. MP Tharoor also informed that he is seeking legal counsel challenging Agnihotri's claims.

Vivek Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language medical thriller to be released on 28 September. Notably, Agnihotri has earlier famously courted controversy with his movies including The Kashmir Files.

In a video shared by an ‘X’ user, Agnihotri is seen being interviewed by OpiIndia, where the filmmaker claims, "Agar constitutional post k log desh k interest k khilaaf, kisi aur cheez ko paise leke promote larte hain, to ye bhoto chinta wala vishae hain. (If people holding constitutional power take money to promote products, against the interests of the country, then that becomes a point for worry).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

When the interviewer prods Agnihotri to elaborate on the 'people with constitutional posts', the filmmaker mentions ‘Chief minister of Delhi, Shashi Tharoor saab’.

Further Agnihotri emphasized that he is ‘speaking the truth’ when the OpiIndia interviewer asks the filmmaker to confirm that he is accusing Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of promoting foreign vaccine by taking bribe from foreign companies.

See the video here