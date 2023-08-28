Vivek Agnihotri says Bollywood stars are 'uneducated, dumb': 'I am far more intelligent'1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 04:44 PM IST
'Vivek Agnihotri criticized Bollywood stars for their lack of education and understanding of the world, claiming his intelligence surpasses theirs.
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has earned a reputation for courting controversial statements and ideologies when it comes to Hindi film industry. From making contentious comments about Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and director Karan Johar to dissing the film industry altogether, Vivek Agnihotri has in his latest outburst called all the stars he worked with in Bollywood ‘dumb’.