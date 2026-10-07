Vivek Agnihotri sparks ‘tax religion’ row, VHP seeks apology from Kashmir Files director

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday asked filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to withdraw his statement related to ‘tax religion’ in the context of people visiting religious sites and apologise, keeping in mind the sentiments of crores of devout Hindus.

The remarks came after Kashmir Files director Agnihotri, reposted a video clip on X of a huge crowd jostling in queues while visiting Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand on October 4. Along with the post, he wrote that if only the government could tax religion, India would become the richest country overnight.

"Not because people would pay the tax. But because they would quit religion and start focusing on innovation, progress, productivity and ideas.

Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand has experienced severe, unprecedented overcrowding and massive traffic jams, driven by the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend and heightened public interest following the release of the film Hanuman Ansh

"They would finally try to become rich themselves, instead of waiting for miracles or divine interventions," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticised Agnihotri for pitting religion against innovation and productivity.

"Why describe the pilgrimages of crores of Hindus as 'waiting for miracles' and pit religion against innovation and productivity? Pilgrimage sites are the soul of India. They are not merely places of worship; they are deeply connected with our civilisation, culture, social life and local economies," Bansal said in a post on X.

Bansal questions Agnihotri He also questioned Agnihotri over his reference to a "religion tax", saying the film industry seeks tax exemptions for its films. "The film industry seeks tax exemptions for its films, but when it comes to pilgrimage sites, why talk about a religion tax?" he said.

Bansal also questioned whether the remarks were linked to the promotion of a new film.

"Vivek ji, has this distasteful idea polluted your mind because of the promotion of some new film? This is the same faithful, religious and nationalist Hindu society that not only made your films successful and helped you grow, but also placed you on a pedestal through your films. It is not appropriate for you to play with their deep faith," Bansal said.

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"You were not like this! Therefore, the question arises: Has someone prompted you to say this?" he said.

Why describe the pilgrimages of crores of Hindus as 'waiting for miracles' and pit religion against innovation and productivity?

"It would be appropriate for you to reconsider your words and, keeping in mind the sentiments of crores of devout Hindus, withdraw your statement and apologise," Bansal added.