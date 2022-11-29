'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has now taken a an indirect dig at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Jury Head Nadav Lapid for calling the film "propaganda, vulgar" at the festival's closing ceremony.
Agnihotri on his official Twitter handle wrote, "GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness."
Agnihotri's reaction comes after veteran actor Anupam Kher, who starred in "The Kashmir Files", on Tuesday said truth will always trump falsehood.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Kher said, “...If holocaust is right, the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is right too. Seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. May God give him wisdom."
Apart from this, Israel ambassador to India Naor Gilon also launched a scathing attack on his fellow countryman and filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling 'The Kashmir Files' “propaganda" and "vulgar" at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
“An open letter to #NadavLapid following his criticism of #KashmirFiles. It’s not in Hebrew because I wanted our Indian brothers and sisters to be able to understand. It is also relatively long so I’ll give you the bottom line first. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED. Here’s why,"Naor Gilon tweeted.
Here's what Nadav Lapid said at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI)
On Monday, IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid, at the closing ceremony of the film festival, called the film 'Kashmir Files' "propaganda, vulgar". His remarks which have since gone viral have invited widespread criticism.
Talking about the controversy, a video from the festival went viral on social media in which Nadav was seen making controversial remarks about the film. "I would like to thank the head of the festival and the director of the programming for the cinematic richness of the programme, for its diversity, for its complexity. It was intense. We saw seven films in the debutant competition, and 15 films in the international competition, the front window of the festival. 14 out of them had cinematic qualities, defaults and evoked vivid discussions," he said in his speech
'The Kashmir Files' released earlier this year in theatres and it told the story of the Hindu exodus in the 1990s and targeted killings of the Kashmiri Pandits.
The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies of 2022 and Anupam Kher received acclaim for his performance.
