Business News/ News / India/  Vivek Bindra hits out at Sandeep Maheshwari's claims, says 'Janeman I will answer your questions'; video goes viral
Back

Vivek Bindra hits out at Sandeep Maheshwari's claims, says 'Janeman I will answer your questions'; video goes viral

 Livemint

Bindra, while answering Maheshwari's questions one by one, called him 'Janeman' and said that he or his team should have enquired about the other side too.

Motivational speaker Vivek BindraPremium
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra

The world of social media is full of action, which never stops. Be it controversy, drama, or anything else, something or the other keeps taking place. One such place in the social media world is the video stream website YouTube.

In the last eight days, famous YouTuber and well-known life coach Sandeep Maheshwari shared a video on his channel regarding a business course. During the conversation, students taking the course opened up about the details. When Maheshwari came to know about the fee structure and the results, he dubbed it as a 'scam'.

Following this, the video went viral and as the video gained momentum, people ended up believing that it belonged to another speaker Vivek Bindra. The latter was, however, referred to in multiple accusations related to the same controversy.

ALSO READ: How much do famous YouTubers in India earn, and how?

Soon after this, Maheshwari claimed that he was being pressured to take down the video. But, on the contrary, the video started gaining more responses, as people expressed their support to Maheshwari and requested him not to take it down.

Here's the video, shared by the YouTube channel 'Sandeep Maheshwari', with the title 'BIG SCAM EXPOSED | By Sandeep Maheshwari."

Vivek Bindra, responding on the entire matter, shared a 'response video' on YouTube, named as 'Janeman Biggest Controversy | Biggest Program | Biggestr Attack - Dr Vivek Bindra."

Bindra, while answering Maheshwari's questions one by one, called him 'Janeman' and said that he or his team should have enquired about the other side too.

With this, the video by Bindra went viral and people started taking their sides -- a few supported Bindra, while others took the side of Maheshwari. The video, posted on December 20, has pulled over 2.1 million views.

One media user posted, "I respect both of u .. both are motivating and visionaries. Hope this gets resolved soon."

While another said, "Both of you have very good knowledge. Let's keep fighting who cares? I watch both of you but don't go to invest a single penny."

More Less
Published: 21 Dec 2023, 08:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
