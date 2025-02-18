Vivek Joshi was appointed as the election commissioner on Monday. The appointment was made hours after the meeting of the Selection Committee. In a notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said that Dr Vivek Joshi, has been appointed Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

Also Read | Gyanesh Kumar is the new CEC: Know about his career and education

"In exercise of powers conferred by section 4 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 (Act No. 49 of 2023), the President is pleased to appoint Dr Vivek Joshi, IAS (HY:1989) as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the appointment letter said.

Who is Vivek Joshi? Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. Last year, he was appointed as the Haryana chief secretary. Born on May 21, 1966, Joshi (58) will serve on the poll panel till 2031. According to law, a CEC or an EC retires at 65 or can have a six-year tenure in the poll panel. Joshi has been on central deputation since January 2019.

Gyanesh Kumar appointed as CEC The law ministry said Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was appointed the next chief election commissioner on Monday. He is the first CEC to be appointed under a new law on the appointment of the members of the Election Commission (EC).

His term will run till January 26, 2029, days before the EC is expected to announce the next Lok Sabha election schedule.

Also Read | Blow to Arvind Kejriwal: 3 AAP councillors join BJP ahead of MCD mayoral polls

His appointment came hours after the Congress asked the government to defer its decision on the new CEC till the Supreme Court concludes its hearing on a petition challenging the composition of the selection panel.