Vivek Vihar fire: What led to fire at Delhi's New Born Baby Care Hospital that killed 7 babies
Vivek Vihar fire: At least seven newborn babies died after a fire erupted at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar on Saturday night. Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg explained what could be the trigger for the fire and how more babies could have been saved.
Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg suspects a "electric fault" to be a possible reason behind the fire that killed six babies at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.