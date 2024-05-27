Delhi Fire Department Director Atul Garg suspects a "electric fault" to be a possible reason behind the fire that killed six babies at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar.

Speaking with news agency ANI on Monday, Garg said, "...it seems that there is no reason behind the fire other than an electric fault. This could only be seen as a possible reason as of now." He said more details will come out after analysing videos and statements by eyewitnesses as the investigation has been started.

At least seven newborn babies died after a fire erupted at New Born Baby Care Hospital hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Saturday night. According to a report, seven dead children, of which four male and three female newborn babies, were moved to the GTB Hospital for postmortem.

What could have saved more children

Garg told ANI that more babies could have been saved had there been a second exit or any other easy access. "No one was there to guide us and no one could give us information regarding stairs and the number of cylinders...," the Delhi Fire Department Director said.

Lapses

The Delhi Police also pointed towards major lapses that led to the deaths of seven newborn babies in the Vivek Vihar fire incident on Saturday.

1. Invalid license: The Delhi Police's probe revealed that the license on which the hospital was operating was no longer valid. "We came to know that the NOC [No Objection Certificate] of the hospital had expired on March 31," police told news agency ANI.

2. No emergency exit: Delhi police also said there was no emergency or fire exit system in the hospital premises.

3. Hospital had more beds than allowed: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Surendra Chaudhary said that the hospital had permission for up to five beds but they installed more than 10 beds.

4. Some doctors not qualified: Police investigation further revealed that some of the doctors in the hospital were not qualified to treat a newborn child in need of Neo-Natal Incentive care, as they are BAMS degree holders only.

Two accused, identified as Dr Naveen Khichi (45), who is the owner of the hospital, and Dr Akash (26), were arrested in connection with the fire incident.

Police said they added Sections 304 and 308 of the Indian Penal Code in the FIR and arrested the hospital's director, Dr Naveen Kichi. "One of the doctors who was on duty, Dr Akash, has also been arrested. The accused have 3 such clinics in Delhi," police told ANI.

'Fire safety equipment now compulsory in every hospital'

In view of the incident, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Monday that fire safety equipment will be made compulsory in every hospital irrespective of its size.

He said that earlier the NOC related to fire safety was not required for all those nursing homes which were restricted to the ground or first floors. "That's why this hospital did not have NOC," he said.

"But now we have decided every hospital be it ground or the first floor or even above it, fire safety equipment will be necessary. There should be a water sprinkling system and automatic smoke detection," Saurabh Bhardwaj said at a press conference.

(With inputs from ANI)

ATUL More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!